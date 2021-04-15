Angola: Minister Encourages Young People for Academic Achievement

14 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The Minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula Neto, Wednesday, encouraged the Angolan youths to overcome themselves academically and professionally, in order to be up to the social, political and economic challenges of the country.

Speaking at the central act alluding to the National Youth Day, Paula Neto underlined that the emancipation of the youths, in all fields, goes through academic and professional improvement.

She stressed that the youths will only develop their entrepreneurial, innovative and creative capacities, if they have some scientific and/or professional guidance.

For the Cabinet minister, the enlargement of professional training centres for almost the entire country should be seen by the youths as a sovereign opportunity to acquire some skills and to promote youth entrepreneurship, aiming at self-employment.

In order to encourage young people, the government official said that in the last two years, legal instruments were approved that strengthen the role of the State in terms of protection and support to youth development, with emphasis on the approval of the national youth policy and the creation of the national youth prize that aims to stimulate creativity and reward merit in the field of youth entrepreneurship, activism, teaching, overcoming, culture and art, invention and innovation.

On the other hand, she said that "the pandemic not only slowed down economic development, it also slowed down the 19 years of hard work, effort and dedication of Angolans, especially the youth, so the current scenario is a test of the historic resilience of Angolans.

