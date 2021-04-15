Angola: President Bets On Work Towards Development

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Wednesday encouraged the new members of the Government to contribute with their knowledge and effort for the country's development.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the recently appointed members of the Government, the Angolan Head of State said: "I hope that you will contribute with your knowledge, work and effort to the development of the country,

In his brief speech, President Lourenço wished the newly sworn-in members success in their functions.

Speaking to the press at the end of the ceremony, the Assistant Inspector General of the State General Administration, Nelson da Costa, committed himself to work towards the development of the country.

In his turn, the deputy governor of Cuanza Sul for the Technical and Infrastructure sector, Domingos Bambi, said he was betting on continuity and on the ongoing projects, mainly the extension of the electricity network to all the municipalities and communes of the province.

For Adélia Muambeno Samuel, vice-governor of Cuando Cubango province for the Political, Economic and Social sector, the focus is on the sectors of education, health and agriculture.

