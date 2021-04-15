Tanzania: Mwanza Launches Bid to Revive Handball

MWANZA Regional Handball Association (MWAHA) is keen to revive handball in Mwanza and other areas of the Lake Zone after the sport lost from limelight for over three decades.

As one of the strategies, MWAHA is heading to stage the one-day bonanza scheduled to take place here on April 26th from 3 am at Nyamagana Stadium courts.

This was stated by the Secretary General of Mwaha, Jehoshaphat Kalulu who insisted that preparation for the crucial event is in its final touches.

' 'Participants in the bonanza are men and ladies teams from the seven districts of Mwanza region. But we have also invited teams from outside the Mwanza region," he said.

He named Majura Handball Academy from Mara and a team from G eita region as among those invited to heighten the event.

He said he was inviting stakeholders and fans of the game of handball to come on the day to witness the event and make it attractive.

Kalulu said there will be various prizes for the winners of the various categories.

He said in developing the game of handball in the region, they are facing major financial challenges rendering them unable to set up various competitions as well as purchase equipment for the game.

He said the association has initiated training for teachers and coaches of the game, but still many teachers not responded well, as many were not interested in studying the rules of the game.

Kalulu said another challenge is the shortage of playing grounds and this is due to fact that Mwanza region has only two handball courts at Nyamagana stadium and Sumve in Kwimba District.