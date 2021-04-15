Tanzania: Isles League Needs Promo, Says Babui

15 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR is wealthy of football talents, but they are not developed to quality world class due to poor promotion and professionalism in running the Isles top flight league.

This has been noted by KMKM midfielder Isihaka Said Mwinyi 'Babui', who insists lack of good system in running and promoting the league, denies quality players from the Isles an opportunity to be known outside East Africa.

"The Isles Premier League doesn't lure talent scouts because it is not promoted. I think the leaders, especially, the football governing body (ZFF) should find a better way to promote the league, teams and players involved in it," he suggested.

He feels the bodies that govern the league should do much to make the league attract foreign players that at the end will help the Isles soccer generate good income to the players, teams and the country.

He also warned the officials governing football, members of the clubs and players to avoid senseless disputes because they harm harmony and solidarity.

Babui, who is the team's attacking midfielder, has been among the team's key players who helped them to be among the Isles football powerhouse.

Zanzibar Premier League is the top division of the Zanzibar Football Association. It was officially created in 1981.

KMKM have won the league title 7 times followed by Mlandege who have won it 6 times. Others are Small Simba 5 times, while Mafunzo, Malindi and Miembeni have each won 3 t imes.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.