Tanzania: Isles League Needs Promo, Says Babui

ZANZIBAR is wealthy of football talents, but they are not developed to quality world class due to poor promotion and professionalism in running the Isles top flight league.

This has been noted by KMKM midfielder Isihaka Said Mwinyi 'Babui', who insists lack of good system in running and promoting the league, denies quality players from the Isles an opportunity to be known outside East Africa.

"The Isles Premier League doesn't lure talent scouts because it is not promoted. I think the leaders, especially, the football governing body (ZFF) should find a better way to promote the league, teams and players involved in it," he suggested.

He feels the bodies that govern the league should do much to make the league attract foreign players that at the end will help the Isles soccer generate good income to the players, teams and the country.

He also warned the officials governing football, members of the clubs and players to avoid senseless disputes because they harm harmony and solidarity.

Babui, who is the team's attacking midfielder, has been among the team's key players who helped them to be among the Isles football powerhouse.

Zanzibar Premier League is the top division of the Zanzibar Football Association. It was officially created in 1981.

KMKM have won the league title 7 times followed by Mlandege who have won it 6 times. Others are Small Simba 5 times, while Mafunzo, Malindi and Miembeni have each won 3 t imes.