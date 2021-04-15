Tanzania: Judge Calls for Proper Court Record Keeping

THE Judge in Charge of High Court, Dodoma Zone, Mr Mustapher Siyani, has appealed to Registrars and Court Administrators countrywide to continue managing record keeping, including Information and Communication Technology systems used to keep various records and court documents.

Judge Siyani made the call at the Institute of Rural Development Planning recently when he officially opened a three-day orientation course for the Judicial Officers, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Judiciary's Information and Commutations Department.

He said that the Judiciary of Tanzania is the Pillar of State entrusted with the task of delivering justice in the country, thus keeping court records and documents, be it for cases or administrative issues was very important and inevitable. "Let me remind you that you are the leaders, so you have a responsibility of overseeing judicial activities, including the management of record keeping systems.

Therefore, the success of the Judiciary depends largely on your performance for the benefit of the people we serve," he explained. He said that the Judiciary has made strides in the design, construction, installation and management of various systems, including the electronic registration system, commonly called the Judiciary Statistical Dashboard System (JSDS2), all aimed at facilitating access to records and ultimately access to justice.

Likewise, Judge Siyani urged the participants of the training to use the session as an opportunity to propose improvements that could be made to the existing systems within the Judiciary in order to address available challenges.

In the training organised by the Judiciary in collaboration with Lushoto based Institute of Judicial Administration, the participants will be introduced to various areas, including the relationship and importance that exists in record keeping.

Other areas include the use of archives and documentation, electronic registration of cases, management and auditing of the Judiciary, financial management and records through the new 'MUSE' system and internal systems and budget management.

The training which was officially opened on April 12, 2021 is expected to be completed today. A similar session involving the second group of Registrars and Court Administrators will be held from tomorrow to April 17, 2021.