Kinondoni District Court in Dar es Salaam Region issued a 14-day ultimatum to Simba Sports Club to pay the outstanding 77m/- generated from land rent.

The Chairman of the Court's District Land and Housing Council, Mr Said Wambili Thursday said if the club fail to observe the deadline, its properties, including Mo Arena located at Bunju in the outskirt of Dar es Salaam, will be sold to clear the debt.

Simba SC have already qualified for Champions League, Africa's most prestigious club tournament.