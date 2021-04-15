Liberia: Six Sent to Court in Maryland in Connection to Mysterious Death of Motorcyclist

Maryland County — Police in Pleebo Maryland County have forwarded to court six persons in connection to the mysterious killing in the county that sparked a wave of violence.

Those forwarded to court re Moses Mlamah, Jeremiah Appleton, Known as open zipper, Francis Kla Nyemah, Leo K. Williams and Alice Davis for the crimes of Murder, Armed Robbery and criminal conspiracy.

They are currently remanded at the National Palace of correction in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh county while awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice's request to the Judge of the Fourth Judicial Circuit court for the summoning and empaneling of a special grand jury has beengranted.

The special Grand jury has been expanded to hear the evidence from prosecuting lawyers led by Cllr. WeesehAlphonsus Wesseh, Assistant Minister for Litigation.

The Ministry of Justice, FrontPageAfrica has gathered,intends to file a Motion of Change of Venue, to Grand Gedeh, if true bills are obtained in the two criminal cases on ground of local prejudice.

On Tuesday, the prime suspect Moses Mlamahattempted a suicide at the Fishtown police detention cell when he tried to hang himself using an underwear in the prison cell.