Liberia: BCM Liberia Sets Record Straight On Employees' Salary Issue

15 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — It has come to the attention of BCM Liberia Investment Limited reports in certain media quarters that the company has not paid its employees for five months.

The Management will entreat all to disregard such reports because they are without any basis or merit and only meant to tarnish the good reputation of the Company.

The Management of BCM Liberia Investment Limited clarified that the company stopped full operation in September 2020 due to the second surge of COVID-19 which the World Health Organization declared as a Pandemic.

The outbreak of COVID-19 affected many investments around the world, not precluding Liberia, the company said in a recent press release issued in Monrovia.

