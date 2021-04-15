Liberia: Many Businesses Stranded As Commerce Ministry Ignores Pres. Weah's Executive Order On IPD

15 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — In December last year, President George Weah issued Executive Order 103 in an effort to stimulate economic growth. Executive Order 103, among other things, exempted all commercial importers of goods into Liberia from seeking Import Permit Declaration (IPD), however, FrontPageAfricainvestigation has found that the President's Executive Order has been trashed by the Ministry of Commerce.

The Executive Order stated, "All Commercial Importers of goods into Liberia are exempted from seeking Import Permits and filling Import Permit Declarations. In lieu of the Import Permit Declaration (IPD), the Import Notification Form (INF) is now being used as an administrative document to collect trade statistical data to monitor the inflow and outflow of goods and facilitate trade in the Commerce of Liberia."

As a result of the lack of adherence to the President's mandate at the Ministry of Commerce, businesses are now compelled to seek IPD as the Ministry of Commerce has been reneging on the issuance of the IPD.

However, many of the affected businesses believe the Commerce Ministry's action is deliberate and intended to create an unfair market situation and stifle some businesses.

The refusal of the Commerce Ministry which is insisting on the IPD but at the same time refusing to approve IPDs for the importation of frozen foods is intended to afford a particular foreign business time without competition to sell their products which are on the verge of expiring.

