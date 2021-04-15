Liberia: PPCC Commences Compliance Monitoring - Visits Entities to Review Procurement Records

15 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) has commenced a vigorous field monitoring exercise that would establish the extent to which procuring entities have complied with the Public Procurement and Concessions Act of Liberia.

The exercise was preceded by a formal launching ceremony to announce the resumption of the field monitoring and compliance visitations, following years of inactivity due to budgetary constraints and lack of mobility to convey the monitoring team to the designated procuring entities, both in Monrovia and the leeward counties. The resumption of this core mandate activity has further strengthened PPCC's drive to ensure adherence to the PPCA and other pieces of legislations on public procurement. This is evident by the recent field monitoring visits made by PPCC's compliance staff to five counties, namely; Grand Bassa, Bong, Nimba, Margibi and Bomi.

During this period of visitation, the procurement records of county administrations and county based public sector institutions were reviewed by the PPCC team and are being analyzed to establish the level of compliance to the PPCA.

