Liberia: First Lady Wants Stringent Measures Taken to Ensure Students and Staffers Safety At Various Schools

Monrovia — A day after the shooting incident at the Cyber-Ed Christian School of Excellence that led to the death of a female student, the First Lady of Liberia Clar Marie Weah has expressed sadness and at the same calls on learning institutions across the country to take rigorous steps in preventing the recurrence of such a tragedy incident.

Precious Ireland, 14yrs, was gun down by her school mate Jovanus Oliver Turay, 16yrs on the campus of the Cyber-Ed Christian School of Excellence with a 9mm pistol. The school is located in Congo.

Moment after the incident, the school's administration in a press statement, expressed despair over the tragic accident. The school said the student took the handgun to school Tuesday morning.

"While a majority of the students were eating breakfast in designated locations, the student slipped away to show off the gun to a friend and it accidentally went off. Staff, emergency medical personnel, Police, and all responded quickly," the administration stated.

But in a statement issued Wednesday, April 14, 202, the First Lady of Liberia asserted: "The recent shooting incident underscores the urgency of instituting rigorous put in measures to ensure the safety of students and staffers at various schools across the country".

Madam Weah added: "The Ministry of Education and partners need to work along with school authorities to prevent the recurrence of the fatal shooting and other incidents capable of disrupting teaching and learning processes at schools."

The Liberians First Lady also extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Madam Weah also describes the death of the adolescent girl as a huge loss.

"As a mother myself, I understand how painful it is to lose a daughter to such an unfortunate incident which could have been prevented," Madam Weah said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Mrs. Weah, however, urged the bereaved family to remain calm adding that the Liberia National Police is going to speedily investigate the incident.