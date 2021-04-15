Liberia: Montgomery Attends UEFA Secretary-Generals Academy in Maputo

Liberia Football Association secretary-general Isaac Montgomery is in Maputo, Mozambique for the 2021 academy for African secretary-generals.

The program, which is organized by the Union of European Football Association (UEFA), provides and addresses practical issues faced by secretary-generals in their daily work.

It is supported by leading professionals in the football industry and former UEFA secretary-generals of member associations.

A UEFA Academy statement says it is a week-long program that provides a platform for participants to discuss current and future challenges faced by football associations and share best practices.

It is held in collaboration with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) under the CAF/UEFA Assists.

The UEFA Assists offers a series of education and knowledge sharing programs for sisterly-confederations and their members and also supports football development within and beyond Europe.

Topics include governance, strategy, role of the general secretary, presentation from CAF, financial planning, structure of an FA, human resource and motivation, meeting and chairing of meetings, marketing and revenue generation, communication, crisis management, technical development, competitions and match administration and player administration.

The workshop, which runs from 12-16 April, is hosted by the Council of Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) with support from Mozambique Football Federation.