Liberia: Maryland Count Police Commander Disrobed for Assaulting Female Officer

15 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Augustine T. Tweh

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police has disrobed Maryland County Police Commander ACP. Jacob Comehn for brutally assaulting a female junior officer, Detective Rebecca Nimely of the Women and Children Protection section.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, April 23, Police spokesman Moses Carter said Commander Comehn has been dismissed with immediate effect for the alleged brutal assault on officer Nimely.

Carter further stated that Colander Comehn is currently undergoing investigation at the Professional Standard Division of the LNP in Monrovia.

Also, Moses Carter said two people have been charged in connection to the recent gruesome murdered of a woman in Bong County.

