Liberia: Turning the Pain At Cyber-ED Christian School Into a Purpose

O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. 1 Corinthians 15:55-57.

No parent should ever have to endure the pain of burying their child. This is only the beginning of a lifetime of indescribable grief and suffering. Every day for the rest of their lives, they will live with this pain.

We should turn the pain of the Ireland family into purpose following the tragic shooting death of Precious Ireland by her classmate. It's been more than 24 hours since Precious young life was cut short while at school. That's why as parents and friends of Dr. Phillip & Rita Rose Ireland, we must come together to show support to this grieving family.

No one in their wildest dream could have imagined that this extremely horrible thing could happen at the prestigious Cyber-Ed Christian School or in any school in the republic of Liberia. The shock is so great that it is difficult to know what might be best for our children.