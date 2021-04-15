Liberia: Cyril Allen Hints Pres. Weah of How Taylor Was Deceived By His Security Guards Around Him

Monrovia — Chief Cyril Allen of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) has told journalist that his former political leader Charles Taylor was misled by members of his security forces and individuals in his government to believe that Guinea and other countries neighboring Liberia were planningto rage war on Liberia.

The former Liberia President, Charles Taylor, is currently serving 50 years prison term in the UKafter being found guilty by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity in neighboring Sierra Leone.

Chief Allen's statement was in response to recent comment made by President George MannehWeah's advisor on communications, Mr. Gabriel Nyenkan, where he described the NPP as an empty shell political institution that should be grateful to the Congress for Democratic Change of Pres. Weah that has renewed its political prominence.

According to Chief Allen, like Gabriel, there are people in governmental positions who have the tendencies of creating rift between leaders for their personal benefits.

"There is this tendency between securitiesagencies and individuals close to the presidency to always try to create rift between leaders. It is through these situations they benefit. I watched it happen to Samuel Doe. I watched it happen to my friend and brother Charles Taylor. There are always people who mislead their leaders.

"Taylor was being misled by security agencies, individuals that created war between Liberia and Guinea. They lied about him to Guinean President on how he wanted to extend his territory of Christianity and lied to him of Guinea wanting to extend their territory."

He said, there is a tendency of people trying to scare national leaders for the purpose of extorting money in the name of preparing for crisis.

Gabriel is a sycophant

Chief Allen said Nyenkan's criticism of the NPP is sycophantic and divisive that intends to birthmixed feedings among members of collaborating political parties making up the CDC.