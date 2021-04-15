Liberia: LACC Acting Chair Sued for U.S.$2 Million Damage

Monrovia — The Acting Chairperson of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala has been sued for Damage for defamation of professional character by the former Executive Director of LACC, Mohammed Fahnbulleh at Sixth Judicial Circuit Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice.

Mr. Fahnbulleh (plaintiff) in his complaint informed the court that, he struggled several years to build his professional career and profiled himself reputable, professional and outstanding in his performances over the years.

In count three of his complaint, he pointed out that he made efforts, applied , sat interview for the position of Country Director for Wipe Our Tears Foundation and his name was submitted for appointment to the Board but was denied the position based upon the fact that his professional credibility has been injured by comments attributed to him by the Acting Chairperson of the LACC (defendant) which denied him the opportunity for employment and also destroyed and injured his good, excellent and reputable professional character.