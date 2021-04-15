Liberia: Teklo Maxwell Grigsby Recuses Himself From LiNCSA's Investigation in Cyber-ED Student Possession of Firearm

Monrovia — The Liberia National Commission on Small Arms (LiNCSA) wishes to inform the general public that Atty. Teklo Maxwell Grigsby, II Chairperson of the Commission has officially recused himself from all matters pertaining to, or that will arise out of the case involving the late Ms. Precious Ireland (niece of the Chairman) that requires the Commission's intervention.

Chairman Grigsby indicated that his decision to recuse himself is pursuant to Chapter V section 2 of the Act creating the Liberia National Commission, which in pertinent part provides that, "Commissioners shall be required to disclose any potential conflict of interest that may hinder the full and objective execution of their duties".

The Chairman, Atty. Grigsby, has requested the Vice Chairperson of the Commission, Madam Bennietta T. Jarbo to collaborate with the Liberia National Police and other relevant security institutions in investigating and or prosecuting the supra-mentioned case as he provides legal advisory to the bereaved family.