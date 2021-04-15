Liberia: Teklo Maxwell Grigsby Recuses Himself From LiNCSA's Investigation in Cyber-ED Student Possession of Firearm

15 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Liberia National Commission on Small Arms (LiNCSA) wishes to inform the general public that Atty. Teklo Maxwell Grigsby, II Chairperson of the Commission has officially recused himself from all matters pertaining to, or that will arise out of the case involving the late Ms. Precious Ireland (niece of the Chairman) that requires the Commission's intervention.

Chairman Grigsby indicated that his decision to recuse himself is pursuant to Chapter V section 2 of the Act creating the Liberia National Commission, which in pertinent part provides that, "Commissioners shall be required to disclose any potential conflict of interest that may hinder the full and objective execution of their duties".

The Chairman, Atty. Grigsby, has requested the Vice Chairperson of the Commission, Madam Bennietta T. Jarbo to collaborate with the Liberia National Police and other relevant security institutions in investigating and or prosecuting the supra-mentioned case as he provides legal advisory to the bereaved family.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.