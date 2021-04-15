Liberia: Minister Kruah Assures President Weah's Commitment for Cyber Security

15 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Minister of Posts & Telecommunications, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr. has assured Liberians that President Weah remains committed to ensure the implementation of the Information Telecommunications Technology (ICT) policy.

On Wednesday April 14, 2021, Minister Kruah spoke on a two-day workshop marking a Cyber Security Awareness and capacity building for Civil Society groups and journalists in Liberia by West Africa ICT Action Network in collaboration with Global Partners Digital, The Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications, and Press Union of Liberia and amongst others.

The Minister said, it is important to have such workshops and program on Cyber security issues as it relates to our cyberspace. He pointed out that the government of Liberia has made significant strides in working to have a safe cyberspace while at the same time; the government continues to develop roadmaps for safe Information Technology (IT) environment online or physical.

"In recent past, this administration was able to successfully conclude its Cyber security Act of 2021 and it is just about ready for onward presentation to the Executive Mansion who is to later do submission to the legislators for enactment into law that is going to safe guide our cyberspace".

The Posts & Telecommunications Minister noted that, the awareness and capacity building workshop will enable Civil Society actors and journalist to effectively propagate Cyber security education in our communities. It also promotes the means by which implementing our national ICT Policy will focus on enhancing internal operations across government and also facilitate services delivery to the public.

Meanwhile, the Minister has revealed that Liberia has secured a space at the Police Academy to provide a cyber-forensic laboratory to boost future challenges of Cybercrime in Liberia.

Also speaking on the workshop was Mr. James Nee Gedeo, Executive Director of "The Liberia Cyber Crime Prevention and Mitigation Agency" (LCCPMA) pledged his institution support to provide education and training on Cyber security.

He said the LCCPMA recently provided a one day virtual cyber security digital forensics training to judges, lawyers, Attorneys and Magistrates.

The LCCPMA boss used the occasion to appreciate his international partners and the Solicitor General of Liberia, Cllr Cyrenius Cephus for their full participation in the process.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

