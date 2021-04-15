Nigeria: Police Confirm Killing of Pastor in Enugu

15 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ikechukwu Odu

Nsukka — The Enugu State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the killing of a pastor of Sabbath Church, James Ugwu, at his home in Ebugwu, Ibagwa Ani, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, Tuesday night.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, in a statement made available to Vanguard through the spokesperson of the Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, charged the officers of the command to launch a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack and equally arrest the perpetrators for prosecution.

He also enjoined the people of the community to remain calm and assist the police in their investigation, urging them to desist from any action capable of breaching peace and order.

Part of the statement reads "We got a report that on 13/4/21 at about 2315hrs, yet to be identified armed men attacked and killed one James Ugwu in Ibagwa-Ani Nsukka, while his wife and one other were injured.

"The CP has directed the SCID to launch a full-scale investigation to unravel the mystery behind the attack, arrest and bring the perpetrators to book.

"He pleads with people of the community to remain calm, assist the Police in the investigation and avoid doing anything capable of breaching public peace of the area," he said.

Recall that the victim's wife, Ogochukwu Ugwu, and another member of the community, Benjamin Uramah, also sustained gunshot injuries and are now receiving medical attention at the Enugu State Teaching Hospital, Parklane, in Enugu metropolis.

The chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Barr. Cosmas Ibeziako Ugwueze, and the member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Emma Ugwuerua, visited the survivors on Wednesday and assured that they were in stable conditions.

