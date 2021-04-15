Nigeria: Insecurity - Most South-West Farmers Have Abandoned Farms - Ogun Monarch

The Olu of Orile Kemta in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho, has decried the state of insecurity in the South-West, especially in rural areas.

Tejuosho, who was a career ambassador and a permanent representative of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Council, ECOSOC, in Geneva, Switzerland, disclosed that most farmers in the South-West have abandoned their farms because of the nefarious and criminal activities of some Fulani herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers.

He said: "We cannot overemphasise the importance of information and intelligence gathering in addressing this menace. So, I am calling on the general public to see security as everybody's business."

He hinted that the situation has led to increase in price of foodstuff in the market, while calling on Yoruba traditional rulers to be more vigilant in their domains and cooperate with security agencies and Yoruba socio-cultural groups like Agbekoya, OPC, Hunters and Vigilante groups.

He made the admonition during the conferment of chieftaincy titles of Otunba Bobatolu and Otunba Bobakeye of Orile Kemta on two Benin Republic University dons, Dr. Akande Kazeem and Dr. Popoola Victor of Espam-Formation University Cotonou respectively, for their humanitarian and philanthropic gesture of facilitating scholarship scheme worth N7.5 million to five eligible youths of Orile Kemta and environs at the Espam-Formation University Cotonou in Benin Republic starting from September 2021.

Dr. Akande is currently the Director of International Students Affairs of Espam-Formation University, Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

