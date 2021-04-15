Nigeria: Ex-Attorney-General Expresses Concern Over Use of Police to Prosecute Cases

15 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

A former Commissioner of Justice in Oyo State, Mr Seun Abimbola, has expressed concerns over the continuous use of police officers as prosecutors in lower courts.

Abimbola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ibadan that only qualified lawyers in the police can prosecute case in Nigerian courts.

"The instruments used by the police in achieving its objectives in court processes are significantly contrary to law and order.

"I want to advice the new Acting Inspector-General of Police to stop the practice of using police officers who are not lawyers as prosecutors in magistrates' court.

"It is not normal to have police officers prosecuting cases when there are lawyers among the rank and file of the police," Abimbola said.

Also speaking to NAN, Mr Richard Olakuleyin, the Coordinator (South-West), Legal Advocacy Response to Drugs Initiative (LARDI) , called for strong political will to stop the trend.

"Police prosecutors often undermine cases because officers who are primarily meant to arrest and investigate matters go extra mile doing the unthinkable.

"In my own opinion, police should be an integral part of the judiciary as it is in most parts of the world where there is great justice system.

"There is no gainsaying that most police officers who serve as prosecutors do not have the technical no how to prosecute cases and one is left wondering in court when they handle sensitive matters.

"I think that some people somewhere are benefiting from this menace," Olakulehin said.

