South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,561,559 Cases of Covid-19

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 561 559.

Deaths and Recoveries

Today, 75 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 14, Free State 9, Gauteng 26, Kwa-Zulu Natal 24, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 2 which brings the total to 53 498 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 486 873, representing a recovery rate of 95%.