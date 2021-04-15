Somalia: NUSOJ and the IOM Launch the Covid-19 Reporting Handbook for Journalists

15 April 2021
International Federation of Journalists (Brussels)
press release

With one of the weakest health systems in the world, Somalia experiences important numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths since the begging of the pandemic. In this context, Somali journalists are putting their health at risk on a daily basis while reporting and covering news in the country.

Developed by NUSOJ with the financial support of the IOM and the European Union, the handbook provides information about how journalists can minimise chances of contracting COVID-19.

The handbook also covers issues such as general knowledge about the pandemic, advice on how to report on the trends of the pandemic, its victims, and the rights of migrants and returnees, who continue to be perceived by the public opinion as a further aggravating factor of the national health situation. One chapter is also dedicated to Sexual and Gender based violence, which have sharply increased in the context of COVID-19 all around the world.

NUSOJ Secretary General Omar Faruk Osman said : "We are very delighted to launch this booklet today that also addresses fake news and misinformation as it is important for journalists to keep their head above the sea of misinformation, disinformation and fake news - which, in times like these, are flooding social media".

IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger, said: "Journalists are essential workers who risk their life everyday to inform citizens during the pandemic. We welcome and praise the work of NUSOJ and the IOM to publish this handbook to help Somali media workers to work safely during the pandemic".

Click here to download the handbook

Read the original article on IFJ.

