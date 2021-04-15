Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 308 Active Cases Registered

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has not recorded any cases of COVID-19 in the community since last evening.

251 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

414 cases recorded through Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

118 cases recorded in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases registered following targeted screening.

5 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of local active cases is 308.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué this afternoon.