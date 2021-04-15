South Africa: Covid-19 - Ex-Chief Justice to Chair No-Fault Compensation Fund, As Health Minister Takes a Swipe At Manufacturers for Vaccine Delays

analysis

Retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo will head the no-fault compensation fund required by Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers. But health minister Zweli Mkhize's announcement in Parliament did not come without ministerial digs at 'difficult' and 'sometimes unreasonable' vaccine manufacturers' conditionalities.

Government intends to gazette the finalised regulations for a no-fault compensation fund, or Vaccine Adverse Events Compensation Scheme, by 22 April, well ahead of Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers Johnson & Johnson's and Pfizer's stipulated end April deadline.

A no-fault compensation fund -- a standard condition, also given the nod by the World Health Organization (WHO) -- effectively would indemnify vaccine manufacturers, but still allow anyone adversely affected by Covid-19 vaccines to claim recompense. That's why this fund would be "mainly government funded", health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday told MPs.

"We intend for the no-fault compensation fund to be independent, have credibility and skill that is required. We have finalised the process to identify a seasoned retired judge to chair this scheme," said Mkhize before announcing retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo as the fund's chairperson.

"We believe that his extensive experience as a jurist, including having headed the highest court in our land, the Constitutional Court, and his recent experience to health-related complexities...