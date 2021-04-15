Namibia: Gipf to Increase Pension Benefits

15 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

THE Government Institutions Pension Fund has announced that it will increase pension benefits by 3% effective this month.

The increase will be extended to all pensioners, and will serve to cushion them from unexpected erosion of their purchasing power, the fund said in a statement released yesterday.

With prices of goods and services rising, it warranted that members get an increase in their payouts, said the fund's chief executive officer, David Nuyoma.

"The fund is happy that even during what would be termed a difficult time, it is still able to provide pension increases above inflation rate," he said.

Nuyoma added that in awarding a pension increase, the fund had to strike a delicate balance by considering the volatile investment returns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to manage the pensioners' expectations with regards to pension increases and to ensure that they are still able to live a decent lifestyle above inflation.

The fund has a membership of more than 100 000, and pays about N$2,1 billion in monthly pension payouts, according to its 2020 financial statements.

Covid-19 had shocked pension funds globally at its dawn, but they have since recovered. At the end of March last year, GIPF's assets slumped to N$108 billion, but are now reported to be around N$132 billion this year.

Nuyoma was recently quoted as saying the fund's diversified portfolio is a shield to cyclical economic downturns that are ever present, and this has helped the fund to always recover quickly.

An International Finance Corporation report which assessed the impact of Covid-19 on African pension funds, highlighted that the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the industry has shed new light on the importance of encouraging a more diversified portfolio approach by pension funds that allows for investment in a range of asset classes as a means of enhancing risk management, including during times of crisis and economic downturns.

"Where pension funds diversify into alternative assets that tend to have lower correlations with equity or bond markets, they may gain some downside protection even in the short-to-medium term," read the report.

The GIPF is considered one of the healthiest and biggest pension funds on the continent, with assets under management at least worth over 80% of all goods and services produced in Namibia.

