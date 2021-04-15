Namibia: Repo Rate Remains Static

BANK of Namibia announced yesterday that there will be no changes to interest rates on bank loans.

This comes after the central bank decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 3,75%, stating that it remains appropriate to continue supporting domestic economic activities while safeguarding the one-to-one link between the Namibia dollar and the rand.

Speaking at the monetary policy announcement, central bank governor Johannes !Gawaxab said the decision reflects the need globally that all monetary policies of all central banks remain accommodative.

The decision to hold the benchmark rate unchanged will keep the prime rate at 7,5% as expected by the market.

According to a poll run by The Namibian this week, 90% of economists who participated showed they were expecting no movement in interest rates yet.

Economics lecturer at the University of Namibia, Omu Kakujaha-Matundu, said there is no inflationary pressure for now, as demand is subdued, and, therefore reducing the repo rate was not an option.

"The repo rate is now a blunt tool to stimulate the economy under the current circumstances. Lowering it will only tempt borrowers to get deeper into debt, which they won't afford to service. It will also punish savers," he said.

Letshego chief executive officer Ester Kali was also among those who banked for a no movement, as well as Meameno Johannes, the senior policy analyst at the Namibia Savings and Investments Association.

According to her, "keeping the interest rate at 25 basis points above South Africa's (benchmark) will give us an opportunity to promote inflows".

South Africa maintained its repo rate at 3,5% last month, however its projections hinted on a possible hike in the coming months.

With the global economy still on the low, there is a need to keep the rates in check, said !Gawaxab.

Although there are green shoots in some economies, these are made possible by the lowest interest rate environment complemented by asset purchase programmes of key central banks that are encouraging investment in riskier assets such as equities, and should be allowed to grow.

The governor said the central bank has been very effective and supportive amid the pandemic while simultaneously not compromising the health of the financial system.

He stressed that the successful procurement and rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will be critical for the extent and speed of economic recovery in Namibia.

The decision taken, !Gawaxab said, reflects the priority to further stimulate a contracting economy despite quickening inflation projected to average around 3,2% for 2021.

At the end of March, the stock of international reserves stood at N$34,7 billion and estimated to cover 5,4 months of imports.

The next meeting to deliberate on the monetary policy will be held on 15 June.

