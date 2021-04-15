Kenya: Pollution - What Will the World Be Like for Future Generations?

As an 11-year-old, I have accepted that the world today is very different from when my parents were born, and even when I was younger.

We have discovered many new ways of doing things. For instance, we can attend classes and sit exams online.

Here in the UK, there are also electric cars, which are helping reduce pollution rates.

But should the current rate of pollution continue, what will the world be like?

According to National Geographic, air pollution can lead to heart diseases, lung cancer and even deformities in babies.

My parents told me the impact of pollution can kill or stay with a person for a lifetime.

On average, 2.5 million people die of diseases caused by air pollution, according to the documentary I watched on National Geographic says.

It is important that we stop air pollution as it is harming us and our environment.

If we do not put a stop to the current trend, future generations could be greatly harmed.

Anyone can help stop pollution, with anything as simple as starting a petition online or handing out posters to the public.

Do not listen to the society telling you that you are too young to change the world.

Anyone can change the world, just like Greta Thunberg from Sweden did.

Do your best to try and stop climate change by spreading awareness.

Just do anything you can -- ask your parents to donate, spread awareness, tell your neighbours, plant a tree, form a school or estate club on environment.

Maybe even write an article like I am doing and remember to try and help the environment.

Also remember that the future will be very different, so enjoy what you have now and maybe even try to develop a new technological invention that can reduce harmful emissions.

If we all took one small action to help stop pollution, we can change the world.

Ciku Kamau, 11, a young environmental champion, lives in the UK.

