South Africa: Why Your Employee Benefits Are More Crucial Now Than Ever

14 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Alexander Forbes

Your employer may offer employee benefits (perhaps they refer to these as 'group arrangements'). However, you may not realise exactly what these benefits are, or how essential they are to you.

The past year has been an exceptionally tough time for families, businesses, and the world in general. Financial health (not to mention physical health) has been extremely difficult to maintain. In times of high pressure and stress, you may be tempted to dip into your savings, decrease contributions to retirement funds, or cancel these products outright. However, it is exactly in these times when good financial products - backed by expert advice on how to maximise their potential - can see you through difficult times.

A typical employee benefit package includes both financial and health benefits

These often cover not just the employee, but the employee's family too. A benefits package from Alexander Forbes offers financial advice to help families manage their day-to-day expenses, make big financial decisions, and plan for the future. This means that you can live comfortably within your means. With good financial planning, you can even have money left over to save. Tax-efficient savings and investment products will help...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.