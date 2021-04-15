South Africa: Why Your Employee Benefits Are More Crucial Now Than Ever

analysis

Your employer may offer employee benefits (perhaps they refer to these as 'group arrangements'). However, you may not realise exactly what these benefits are, or how essential they are to you.

The past year has been an exceptionally tough time for families, businesses, and the world in general. Financial health (not to mention physical health) has been extremely difficult to maintain. In times of high pressure and stress, you may be tempted to dip into your savings, decrease contributions to retirement funds, or cancel these products outright. However, it is exactly in these times when good financial products - backed by expert advice on how to maximise their potential - can see you through difficult times.

A typical employee benefit package includes both financial and health benefits

These often cover not just the employee, but the employee's family too. A benefits package from Alexander Forbes offers financial advice to help families manage their day-to-day expenses, make big financial decisions, and plan for the future. This means that you can live comfortably within your means. With good financial planning, you can even have money left over to save. Tax-efficient savings and investment products will help...