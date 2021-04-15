South Africa: National State of Disaster Extended to 15 May

14 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster on COVID-19 until 15 May 2021.

The extension is in terms of section 27(5)(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002).

According to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the decision to extend the state of national disaster follows consultations and Cabinet approval.

The extension takes into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to mitigate against the impact of the disaster on lives and livelihoods.

All citizens are applauded and encouraged to continue observing non-pharmaceutical interventions against COVID-19.

"We must sustain our commitment to remain responsive, agile and compassionate as we work to save lives and protect the livelihoods of all South Africans," Minister Dlamini-Zuma said in a statement on Wednesday.

