South Africa: Confronting Covid-19 and Health Inequalities

14 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wits School of Public Health

The Coronavirus Pandemic has amplified the existing inequalities and fractures in South Africa, which remains one of the most unequal countries in the world. Dr Nobuhle Judy Dlamini, the first woman Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg will present the 2021 Sefularo-Sheiham Memorial Lecture on Health Equity on 20 April 2021.

Hosted by the Wits School of Public Health, Dr Dlamini will highlight the scientific evidence on COVID-19 and the social determinants of health inequalities, and their intersection with gender, race and class disparities in South Africa. As a trailblazer and role model, Dr Dlamini will reflect on the imperative of ethical leadership at all levels of society. She will challenge government, academics and civil society at large to confront health inequities, and the imbalances in power and resources that mitigate against equity. Dr Dlamini will make the case for strategies to ensure a socially just post-pandemic recovery in South Africa.

The annual Sefularo-Sheiham Memorial Lecture on Health Equity is made possible through a generous endowment by the late Professor Aubrey Sheiham, a Wits alumnus, and his wife, a distinguished philosopher Dr Helena Cronin-Sheiham, based at the London School of Economics. The endowment is known as the...

