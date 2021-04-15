South Africa: Hydrogen Mobility Corridor - Sasol and Toyota Boldly Go in Search of the Holy Grail of Green Fuel in SA

analysis

A new partnership will take South Africa to the cusp of the hydrogen economy, which presents significant economic opportunities for the country. But fully exploiting the opportunity requires government and industry to align their goals.

There is a growing appreciation that South Africa offers significant competitive advantages in the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia that can be used for domestic decarbonisation of transport and industry, as well as for export.

These include the country's abundant wind and solar natural resources, cheap and available land and 50 years of experience in the commercial production of synthetic fuels using the Fischer-Tropsch process, says energy expert Chris Yelland, who this week hosted a webinar on renewable hydrogen and green powerfuels.

This view is corroborated in the report Powerfuels and Green Hydrogen, produced by Thomas Roos and Jarrad Wright of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and released in February. The authors note that green powerfuels are a viable alternative to fossil fuels as their use avoids net emissions of CO2 and can be used in sectors where decarbonising is difficult and not easily driven by renewable energy, including road and rail transportation, shipping, and the production of steel, cement and...