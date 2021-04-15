Algeria: Covid-19 - Partial Lockdown Renewed in 9 Provinces As of Friday

15 April 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The partial lockdown restrictions, from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. the next day, haves been renewed for a further 15 days, as of Friday April 16 in nine provinces of the country.

The measure has been decided by Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, in accordance with the instructions of President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, as part of the fight against the coronavirus spread (Covid-19), a press release from the Prime Minister's office said Thursday.

"In application of the instructions of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence and following the consultations with the Scientific Committee in charge of monitoring the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID -19) and the health authorities, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad has defined the measures to be implemented with a view to handling the health crisis linked to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19)," added the same source.

