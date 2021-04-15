Algeria: New Cars - Government Considers Changes to Dealership Activity Procedures

15 April 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad on Wednesday chaired a Government meeting on several issues, including the draft executive decree modifying and completing the executive decree No. 20-227 dated August 19, 2020, setting the conditions and procedures for the activity of new car dealers.

The Government meeting also discussed the draft executive decree amending and completing the executive decree No. 20-312 dated 15 November 2020 on the conditions and modalities for granting authorization of customs clearance of production equipment under the activities of goods and services, said the source.

The Government decided to extend this possibility to the import of renovated of agricultural equipment, said the source.

