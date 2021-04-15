Gambia: Mother Seeks Financial Assistance to Pay Her Child's Medical Bills

15 April 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

A mother of a 16-year-old school-going child is seeking eight thousand five hundred dalasi to pay her daughter's medical bills.

The widow said her daughter began developing chest pain at her early ages and since then, she has been running up and down for her child's treatment.

She did a tuberculosis test at MRC which turned out negative. The chest pain continued and she went to the Brikama health facility where she was referred to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital. The widow said the medical bill at the EFSTH is two thousand five hundred.

"I am a widow. I cannot afford the amount to pay for her medical bills. I have spent my time with her at the hospitals and home doing no meaningful work," she said.

Thus, she is appealing for support to pay the medical bill in order for her daughter to get treatment.

Also, she visited a private clinic in Kanifing where she was told the bill will cost her D6000- including consultation fee, lab test and other things.

"I am in dire need of help. This is affecting my daughter's schooling. I am calling on any person, philanthropists, organisations, group of persons, institutions and Government among others to support my daughter," she said.

She could be reached on the following numbers: 2094065 or 6786142 or through Foroyaa's office.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.