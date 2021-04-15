Gambia: Mother Seeks Financial Assistance to Pay Her Child's Medical Bills

A mother of a 16-year-old school-going child is seeking eight thousand five hundred dalasi to pay her daughter's medical bills.

The widow said her daughter began developing chest pain at her early ages and since then, she has been running up and down for her child's treatment.

She did a tuberculosis test at MRC which turned out negative. The chest pain continued and she went to the Brikama health facility where she was referred to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital. The widow said the medical bill at the EFSTH is two thousand five hundred.

"I am a widow. I cannot afford the amount to pay for her medical bills. I have spent my time with her at the hospitals and home doing no meaningful work," she said.

Thus, she is appealing for support to pay the medical bill in order for her daughter to get treatment.

Also, she visited a private clinic in Kanifing where she was told the bill will cost her D6000- including consultation fee, lab test and other things.

"I am in dire need of help. This is affecting my daughter's schooling. I am calling on any person, philanthropists, organisations, group of persons, institutions and Government among others to support my daughter," she said.

She could be reached on the following numbers: 2094065 or 6786142 or through Foroyaa's office.