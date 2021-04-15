South Africa: John Hlophe and Jacob Zuma Legal Sagas Reveal Fundamental Flaws in the Application of Constitutional Justice

14 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Brett Herron

South Africa needs to engage in an urgent conversation about its judicial management system. It is a system that must be capacitated to dispense swifter justice without infringing on the rights of accused persons to fair processes.

South Africa's negotiated transition from a despised system of apartheid injustice to a modern system of constitutional justice was rightly applauded around the world. But the efficacy of the system is only as strong as its application.

The system is failing to balance the rights of individuals to fair processes with the needs of society for expeditious justice. Instead, it has enabled an environment of greyness in which people are publicly accused of terrible things, but neither convicted nor exonerated. Retaining the rights to due process is non-negotiable; so, too, should be eliminating kinks in the track that inhibit the swift discharge of justice.

The long-running and as-yet-incomplete legal saga, in which Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe was last week found to have committed gross misconduct by attempting to sway the judgments of two Constitutional Court judges 13 years ago, is a case in point.

The saga reveals fundamental weaknesses in the management of justice.

When the Judicial Conduct Tribunal released its...

