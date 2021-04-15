South Africa: Coronavirus Cases 'Imported' to Eastern Cape Over Easter Weekend - EC Department of Health

analysis

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has identified eight cities and towns as the origin of 44 coronavirus cases that were imported into the province over the past two weeks, as active cases rose by 18.2%.

The incidence of coronavirus infections in both metros in the Eastern Cape, Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City, has increased above the "safe" rate of five cases per 100,000 of the population.

Professor Darelle van Greunen from Nelson Mandela University said this week that it is difficult to predict what the third wave might look like.

"There are many factors that could impact that... more mutation of the virus, the pace of vaccinations, human behaviour and lack of compliance, testing. With the adjusted Level 1 lockdown and the approach of winter and the flu season, there may even be new drivers that are unknown as yet."

An incidence of 5/100,000 or less is regarded as a safe level for coronavirus infections. Nelson Mandela Bay currently has a rate of 7.2/100,000 and Buffalo City Metro 6.1/100,000.

Nelson Mandela Bay was identified as the epicentre of the second wave of coronavirus infections in SA, with the 501Y.V2 variant first identified in samples from Gqeberha (formerly Port...