South Africa: Media Alert - Public Works Committee to Conduct Expropriation Bill Public Hearings in Mpumalanga

The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure will from tomorrow, 15 April 2021, begin a four-day public consultation programme in Mpumalanga Province to gather input from the people on the Expropriation Bill.

The committee will hold public hearings in the province's three districts, starting at the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality, followed by the City of Mbombela Local Municipality on Friday (both under the Ehlanzeni District).

In Bushbuckridge the public hearings will be held at Mkhuhlu Community Hall, and in Mbombela the venue will the Mbombela Civic Centre Hall,

On Saturday the hearings will be held in the Msukaligwa Local Municipality under the Gert Sibande District Municipality, and on Sunday the committee will conclude its programme in the province with public hearings in the Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, under the Nkangala District Municipality.

The venue for the for the Msukaligwa public hearings will be Ella De Bruin Hall in Ermelo, and for Thembisile Hani it will be Kwaggafontein Community Hall in KwaMhlanga.

The purpose of the Expropriation Bill is to repeal the existing Expropriation Act of 1975 to provide a common framework in line with the Constitution to guide the processes and procedures for the expropriation of property by organs of state, and to provide for certain instances where expropriation with nil compensation may be appropriate in the public interest.

The public hearings will be held under strict Covid-19 guidelines and regulations.