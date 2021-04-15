Ethiopia: "Premier Abiy Made Some Important Commitments " - - Senator Chris Coons

ADDIS ABABA- United States President Joe Biden special envoy Senator Chris Coons said that Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed (PhD) made important commitments. " I will be working and make sure those commitments are followed up."

The senator made the remarks while responding to question of CNN Christiane Amanpour in his recent interview. " I was asked by President Biden to serve as special emissary to Prime Minster of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed.I want to remind he won Noble peace prize a few years ago bringing to conclusion the long standing conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea."

According to him, the conflict in Tigray began in November and the Federal National Defense Force fighting with TPLF a regional army or militia that had really dominance for decades.

"There was a few pressing issues I had raised to Prime Minister he made five hour in two days he was generous."

He said he had delivered the letter frm the President and brought back his response. A couple of developments he made commitments to address humanitarian crisis and let humanitarian and be available throughout the region.

According to him , his government welcomed the move to investigate the violations made by various forces internationally in partnership with Ethiopian Human right Commission.

"We are looking for actions across these commitments and there are also regional concerns like GERD,the border issue with Sudan."

The Ethiopia Herald 15 April 2021