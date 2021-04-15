Ethiopia: Institution Building Ensures Nat'l Progress, Societal Peace - Ministry

ADDIS ABABA- The Ministry of Peace disclosed yesterday that institution building is instrumental in ensuring peace among the society, fostering cultural exchange and bolstering nation development and progress.

Peace Minster Muferiat Kamil said that ensuring peace and building independent and workable institutions should not be left only to one or two bodies rather it requires the combined effort of all. Hence, all actors along with the entire society are expected to join hands and strive for laying the cornerstone of institutions and systems so as to rescue undertakings from being twisted by self-styled individuals and advantage garnering groups.

She further added that the minister has been undertaking various activities with a view to building peaceful environment across the country since the commencement of the reform across the nation. True, building resilient institutions that serve citizenry and the nation impartially has to be the priority of Ethiopia as it is a matter of coming up with real democracy and lucrative playing field.

"Institution building is not an overnight process, indeed! It takes time and demands the nation to exercising and well nurturing institutional culture. Hence, the ministry has capitalized on building independent and industrious institutions as its priority," she added.

Minister of peace has been striving for institutional building based on the study conducted since its inception. As part of the effort to come up with institutional building process, the Ministry on the ocassion officially introduced staff members' uniforms.

"It has identified schemes that enable the nation to build strong institutional capacity and give value for every matter in due process of institutional building."

As to the Minister, the uniform is not just to exhibit the outer part of workers and to which organization they belong; rather it would indicate the intrinsic intention of the peace family in a bid to promote peace and serve citizens ethically.

She also called on the employees to show their commitment for the effort geared towards institution building process via serving citizens responsibly and accountably.

The Ethiopia Herald 15 April 2021