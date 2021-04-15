Ethiopia: Enhancing Youths' Involvement in Nation Building

Ethiopia is a country its demographic makeup is characterized by a large youth population. Over 70 percent of its population is under 30 years of age who have immense economic potential. Thus, working on youth is the most instrumental task to ensure comprehensive development.

Ethiopia, within its broader effort to build and consolidate democracy, has embarked on a series of political and institutional reforms nationwide.

The current population of Ethiopia is estimated to be over 117,159,125 as of Monday, April 12, 2021, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data. Ethiopia 2020 population is estimated at 114,963,588 people at mid-year according to UN data. Ethiopia population is equivalent to 1.47 percent of the total world population.

It is crystal clear that as Ethiopia's population age structure changes, the knowledge, skills, and capabilities of its future working-age population will determine the extent to which it can realize its demographic dividend and the associated economic growth all Ethiopians desire. These individuals, when properly educated and trained, represent the labor force that will support Ethiopia's industrialization and progression toward middle income status.

The reform that Ethiopia has already commenced focus on good governance, strengthening the democratic system and its institutions, promotion of human rights and opening up the political space. These political reforms are expected to create a more accountable and transparent governance that is responsive to its citizens. It also involves guaranteeing democratic rights to ensure the participation of citizens, including women, youth and all other parts of society in political governance and socio-economic development.

Although, Ethiopia is still at a very early stage of the political reform process, various initiatives and programs have been launched with the objective of strengthening and transforming institutions, frameworks and practices, to facilitate the democratic transformation process.

On account of this fact, thus, enhancing the participation of the youths, designing productive arrangements, increasing their contribution and aligning them with nation building mentality is instrumental.

Once, in an occasion of Youth for Peace platform, Muferihat Kamil Peace Minister said that, as peace is a valuable asset for all citizens, Ethiopians have always preserved their indigenous conflict resolution mechanisms intact in order to resolve conflicts and sustain peace.

"Togetherness, humanity, brotherhood and peace are paramount in the shared values communities of conflict resolution and traditional justice systems in all parts of our country. The role and contribution of youth in re-establishing these values is critical".

It is clear that Ethiopia is found in a new page of history in restoring the values of unity among its citizens and building a democratic system. In this regard, the young populations play a vital role in the constructive process of building social cohesion, economic prosperity and political stability in a nation in an inclusive and democratic way. The involvement of youths in the nation building process is a must as they play one of the most important roles.

The Ministry along with pertinent stakeholders should work day out day in, hand in hand to ensure the full participation of this segment of the population through various platforms.