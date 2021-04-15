Africa: Russia Keen to Develop Africa-Russia Inter-Party Solidarity

ADDIS ABABA- The recent Africa-Russia inter-party conference laid a base to develop peer inter-party relations among Russian and African parties which in turn help to strengthen inter-governmental relations, Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Amb. Yevgeny Terekhin said.

In his exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Amb Yevgeny Terekhin disclosed that Russia is devoted to boost the inter-party relations among African and Russian parties. The Ambassador added that strong inter-party relation helps to enhance the multidimensional relations between Africa and Russia.

Communist Party of Russia had strong relations with African parties which played its own role in fostering Africa-Russia ties, Amb. Terekhin said, adding following the 1991, inter-party relation between Africa and Russia became weakened.

Among the reasons for having weak ties during post 1991 period , Russian parties' focus were internal and the parties were also weakened mainly due to break up , the Ambassador stated.

Amb. Terekhin further stated that but now, Russian parties are becoming strong and united and are keenly working on developing their relations with peer parties in abroad including African parties. This is an additional effort to heighten the broad and deep relations between Africa and Russia since the incumbent parties have also strongly engaged in developing the inter-part ties, he stated.

Recently Africa-Russia inter-party discussion forum held and discussed on the necessity of strengthening peer party relations between African and Russian parties especially the incumbent parties at power. He further stated that strong and ideology based inter-party relations helps countries to develop their multidimensional relations in all fields.

Africa has 55 countries, which means it has 55 parties at power and so many competing parties; he stated adding that developing relations with these parties would strengthen the relations of inter-governmental and inter-state relations. The effort of strengthening the inter-party relations would continue, he stated.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Terekhin stated that African countries are calling the UN to have a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), maybe it is important to consider it. He added that Russia believes the necessity of making UN activities more inclusive and transparent.

African and Latin American countries have no representatives in the UNSC and other countries from Asia and Europe have also interests in becoming member of Security Council, the Ambassador underlined. Hence, he said, it is important to examine the situation in-depth and carefully."It is so complicated, it needs time and serious examine, but hopefully consensus can be reached in this regard," Ambassador Terekhin stated.

The Ethiopia Herald 15 April 2021