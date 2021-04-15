Ethiopia: Security, Related Challenges Create Havoc to Voters' Registration - Nebe

15 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tsegaye Tilahun

ADDIS ABABA -The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) said that security and other concerns are challenging the process of voter registration in polling stations in some parts of the country.

The Board yesterday discussed election and related matters with political parties. The Board listed out the challenges the country have faced in due course of transporting election materials.

NEBE Chairperson Birtukan Mideksa said that in addition to transportation, security problems and tight election schedules have forced election registration and commence of services to be delayed and difficult. The board has carried out various activities to overcome the problems witnessed with regard to transport other materials necessary for electorate registration. The board is trying to distribute election materials for 674 constituencies and 50,000 polling stations.

According to Birtukan, about 4,126 polling stations in various parts of the country are closed due to security and other concerns. As a result, registration isn't carried out in these stations. Moreover, the special constituency offices are not opened and could hardly commence services as per the schedule in areas where internally displaced persons (IDPs) and members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) are present.

Delay of logistics, security problems following lack of cooperation from regional governments' security bodies are the major reasons for the problems to happen, she stated.

