Ethiopia: Int'l Community Must Put Pressure On Sudan - Mofa

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia urged the international community to put pressure on Sudan to evacuate its troops from Ethiopian territories.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Ethiopia tweeted yesterday that Sudan should come to its senses and evacuate its soldiers from Ethiopian soil that it has forcefully occupied since Nov. 6,2020.

The statement indicated that Sudanese troops occupied Ethiopian territory while the Ethiopian army was undertaking the law enforcement operation in Tigray.

The Ministry also accused Sudan of jeopardizing the peace and security of the Horn of Africa while it is the Chair of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). "It is regrettable to see Sudan as the main actor in jeopardizing the peace and security of the Horn of Africa by invading Ethiopian territories, plundering and displacing civilians and beating war drums to occupy even more lands," the statement noted.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia is ready to solve the border dispute using existing conflict resolution mechanisms once the status quo is maintained as per the 1972 Exchange of Notes between the two that prohibits displacement and force to solve border issues till amicable solution is found.

On 13 April 2021, Deputy Prime Minister and MoFA Minister Demeke Mekonnen tweeted that Ethiopia has briefed African Ambassadors on the GERD the border issue with Sudan.

"We affirmed that the AU-led process is viable to get solutions for GERD while the border dispute should only be solved peacefully by being committed to "African solution to Africa's problems," he tweeted.

The Ethiopia Herald 15 April 2021