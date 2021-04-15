Ethiopia: Survey Emphasizes Mining for National Growth

15 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tameru Regasa

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Geological Survey announced that it has been undertaking a mining survey at 28 sites in Oromia, Amhara, Benishangul Gumuz and Afar states.

As to the information obtained from the survey report, EGS sent 35 geology experts to the sites to run exploration plan.

The report stressed that the surveyor distributed 5,610 geo- science information through undertaking 15,800 sample studies in collaboration with different stakeholders over the past seven months.

The surveyor has been taking different measures to boost the national income from mining sector in addition to provide different professional with supports to explore and drill mining. To this end, it has been carried out inspection at nine gold market centers to supply the market with quality gold mine via National Bank of Ethiopia over the past seven months.

Likewise, this year it finalized the mining surveys launched in 2018 on different sites in Amhara, Benishangul Gumuz and Southern states and sent the results from the sites to the respective states.

As to the source, the surveyor identified the location of industrial and metal mining, marbles, gold, silk sand and others in various areas of state in different parts of the nation.

The report stated that the findings enable to reduce unemployment if states properly translate the findings of exploration in to action.

He said he had delivered the letter frm the President and brought back his response. A couple of developments he made commitments to address humanitarian crisis and let humanitarian and be available throughout the region.

According to him , his government welcomed the move to investigate the violations made by various forces internationally in partnership with Ethiopian Human right Commission.

"We are looking for actions across these commitments and there are also regional concerns like GERD,the border issue with Sudan."

Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

