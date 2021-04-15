Ethiopia: Aba Jifar Palace Renovation Near to Completion

ADDIS ABABA- Renovation of Jimma Aba Jifar Palace and construction of new buildings has hit 98% rate, so disclosed the Project Manager.

Informing local media Tuesday about the level of the project, Renovation and Construction Project General Manager Tesfaye Girma said that the project has been constructing with an outlay of 243 million Birr, the project would comprise two modern apartments, guest houses,

Gym, cafeteria services as well as accommodation for local and foreign tourists.

Renovation of the existing palace, which consists of the Gibe hall, catering section, recreational centers, and space for workers, garage and warehouse, has been taken place keeping their former status quo and arrangements intact.

Though shortage of construction materials has been attributable to the construction and renovation delay, the work is now being accelerated towards completion.

The project helps create jobs at a temporal basis.

Project Performance supervisor Engineer Sintayehu Girshaw on his part said the construction is underway in line with the required standard and a streamlined procedure.

The project would be handed over to the concerned after a week upon completion.

On the other hand, Jimma Palace Acting Administrator Kasech Mulugeta said that the completion of renovation and construction would help have additional aesthetic value and create conducive environment for the tourists.

Heritage expert and Jimma Town Culture and Tourism Office Head Nejib Raya said that the project would develop the town tourism sector and pave avenue to open additional opportunity for a number of historical places to be visited.

The Ethiopia Herald 15 April 2021