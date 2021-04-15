Namibia: City Police Chief to Reapply for Job

CITY Police chief Abraham Kanime has to reapply for his position after the court ordered that his three-year extension, which was approved by the previous council, was illegal.

This is the result of an application instituted by previous Popular Democratic Movement council member Ignatius Semba who asked the High Court to stop the council from implementing a decision to reappoint Kanime as head of the Windhoek City Police.

Court documents seen by The Namibian which date to last November show that Semba and the council reached an agreement that Kanime's extension was unlawful and the post needs to be advertised.

The council was ordered to reappoint Kanime in accordance with the municipal police services regulations which means his position needs to be re-advertised.

City of Windhoek spokesperson Harold Akwenye confirmed the matter and told The Namibian yesterday that Kanime had been informed of the court order and that council will implement it.

"This is a staff matter, however, there is a court order stating that the appointment must be redone, hence council resolved to give effect to that court order and the chief was informed accordingly via the letter you referred to," he said.

There have been attempts by members of the previous council to stop Kanime from being reappointed for an annual package of nearly N$2,5 million.

Early last year, the majority of the previous councillors, most of whom were Swapo members, approved the proposal despite strong objections from opposition councillors.

Kanime was due to end his service as head of the Windhoek City Police in April last year, after he resigned from the job in January 2020, after spending more than a decade at the helm of the Windhoek City Police.

Kanime turned 60 during May last year. After his resignation, he was, however, offered a new three-year contract.

He has been receiving about N$206 500 per month since the contract renewal.

Kanime refused to comment and referred The Namibian to the city council.

"You were supposed to ask where this originated from so that you can ask those people. I do not want to comment on those things," he said.

Efforts to reach the chairperson of the council management committee Fillemon Hambuda proved futile as messages went unanswered.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Labour Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

FIRST BATTLE

Following Kanime's resignation earlier last year, then mayor Fransina Kahungu asked the heads of Namibia's security services to recommend candidates for the post Kanime was vacating, and in February the security services chiefs proposed the head of the Namibian Police's Special Branch directorate, commissioner Elias Mutota, as a possible candidate for the position, Semba recounted in his affidavit.

However, on 27 February council decided to retain Kanime as police chief. Semba objected to that decision saying it would be contrary to the Windhoek Municipal Police Service Regulations and would thus be unlawful, before leaving the council meeting in protest.

Semba also said the decision to reappoint Kanime, and a management committee decision to refer a draft employment agreement to the council for its approval, were premised on regulations dealing with the retirement of the police chief, whereas Kanime had resigned.

According to procedures set out in the regulations, the person to be appointed as police chief should be recommended by the city's chief executive officer, and the city council should appoint the person only in consultation with the inspector general of the Namibian Police, Semba said.

Kanime was suspended from his post for 14 months from March 2018 to May 2019, before the council agreed to end his suspension and drop disciplinary charges he was facing. He continued to receive a monthly package of close to N$185 000 while he was on suspension.