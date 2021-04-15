Namibia: Start Art Pop-Up Presents New Contemporary Art

Art enthusiasts were treated to a stimulating selection of new work from a variety of local artists at the StArt Art Gallery pop-up held at The Village Opera House in Windhoek last weekend.

Featuring a diverse and colourful array of paintings, prints, textiles and functional art, alongside the launch of The Village Opera House sculpture garden with artworks by Ismael Shivute, the pop-up presented a fleeting cross-section of contemporary Namibian Art.

"Shivute is the first in a series of artists who will present work for this new initiative by The Village Management Company," say StArt curators Gina Figueira and Helen Harris. "The sculpture garden creates an opportunity for artists to show and sell their work, while also providing the surrounding offices and restaurants with the opportunity to enjoy being in the presence of great art."

Highlights of the exhibition include an introduction to StArt's 'Everyday Archive of Independence' through work by Lok Kandjengo and Petrus Amuthenu, who consider the history as well as the memory of our changing landscape in pieces such as 'Icons and Symbols' and 'We Remember'.

The archive, which is hosted on the gallery's website, presents a selection of contributions, family photos and personal memories from Namibia's independence era. It features contributions by Tuli Mekondjo, Ndinomholo Ndilula and Ndapwa Alweendo, among others.

A showcase of interesting techniques, such as Actofel Ilovu's eerie smoke, pastel and red wine 'I Heard', Amuthenu's eclectic array of linoleum block prints, as well as a vivid and highly stylised series of cardboard block prints by Elisia Nghidishange, the exhibition also featured intriguing abstract art by artists Nicky Marais and Arno Hoth.

Neatly curated and certainly a showcase of budding masters, the exhibition included new work by Elia Shiwoohamba, Elizabeth Shinana, Lynette Diergaardt and Laimi Mbangula and was on display at The Village Opera House from 9-11 April.

For more information, follow StArt Art Gallery on Facebook and Instagram, or visit startartgallery.com.

