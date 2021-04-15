Namibia: Mtc Employee Calls for Bosses' Heads to Roll

AN employee of the Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC) has called for the voluntary resignation or suspension of senior employees.

This includes the chief executive officer (CEO) and chief human capital officer, pending disciplinary investigations and the consideration of two rulings as remedial action.

Network management and technical quality administrator Joseph Nakalemo, who is currently suspended, made this call in a 320-page document in which he claims MTC's management related to technology tenders is corrupt.

Nakalemo is accusing CEO Licky Erastus, chief human capital officer Tim Ekandjo and general manager for transmission and network access Ludwig Tjitandi of victimisation and bullying.

The document is addressed to the board chairperson, the ministers of public enterprises, labour, safety and security, and police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, as well as several senior police officers.

In the document Nakalemo claims the senior managers have been intimidating him and sabotaging his work.

He says the victimisation started in 2015 when he was the employees' representative and dealt with complaints laid by his colleagues against Tjitandi regarding his work ethic.

Nakalemo says as a result of the ongoing squabbles his life is under threat.

"The criminal investigation is currently underway, and I have given everything to the police to understand the background. Upon reading my submission that an MTC executive member may have attempted to have me killed, another criminal charge of intimidation was added to the case," he says.

Nakalemo has been suspended since November 2020.

Ekandjo in a media statement says the company is well aware of Nakalemo's allegations.

He says the board is reviewing the matter.

"The allegations were internally investigated by our audit department, and an extensive external investigation was also conducted by our external hotline company. Both investigations concluded that the allegations are false and baseless," Ekandjo says.

He confirmed that Nakalemo is on suspension and is facing various charges, which, he says, the company is not at liberty to discuss.

"We would like to respect our internal disciplinary processes. We would like to assure the public and our customers that MTC remains the barometer for good corporate governance, and that the conduct of the employee in question is rather unfortunate," Ekandjo says.

Employees, who spoke to The Namibian on condition of anonymity, feel Nakalemo's claims are of a serious nature, which warrants an independent investigation of which the findings should be made available to staff.

The employees, who are not members of any organised labour union, say the way grievances are handled require urgent review.