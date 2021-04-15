Namibia: Windhoek Launches Plan for the Future

The City of Windhoek launched its urban structure plan, also known as the spatial development framework, this week.

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda officiated at the launch at the municipality's headquarters, saying that the launch marks the first of many public engagements with residents.

"I implore you to take every opportunity to participate in shaping the future of Windhoek and informing the crucial contents of this strategic document," he said.

Amupanda added that Windhoek's spatial form has been fragmented since before Namibia's independence and that the city faces many challenges due to urban migration and socio-economic needs.

"[The city] council now bears a significant responsibility to adapt and plan for a more sustainable future, to ensure a better quality of life for our residents," Amupanda said.

He further stated that the structure plan is legally binding as it is guided by the provisions of the Urban and Regional Planning Act of 2018.

The framework aims at contributing to financial and environmental sustainability through land use arrangements that protect the environment while enabling optimum revenue generation using existing infrastructure.

It also aims to achieve spatial justice through making opportunities available to all residents to live, work and play anywhere in the city.

The framework has a three-phased approach and has six aims: growth, transformation, spatial justice, economic growth and sustainability.